Head-To-Head Review: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bay National and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares 19.00% 10.17% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bay National and National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Bankshares $68.19 million 2.76 $15.69 million $2.26 14.12

National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Summary

National Bankshares beats Bay National on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

