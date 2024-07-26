Head to Head Review: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) versus CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $418.33 million 0.00 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01 TeraWulf $69.23 million 21.80 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TeraWulf has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group.

39.9% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23% TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CURO Group and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than CURO Group.

Summary

TeraWulf beats CURO Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.