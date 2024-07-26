Head-To-Head Survey: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) versus Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91% CDW 5.16% 67.56% 9.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.39 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.64 CDW $21.38 billion 1.44 $1.10 billion $8.01 28.54

This table compares Beyond and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CDW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 CDW 0 2 7 0 2.78

Beyond presently has a consensus price target of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 126.88%. CDW has a consensus price target of $251.11, suggesting a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than CDW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CDW beats Beyond on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. It also provides hardware products comprising notebooks/mobile devices, tablets, network communications, desktop computers, collaboration, data storage and servers, and others; and software products, such as cloud solutions, software assurance, application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. In addition, the company offers advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, partner, and telecom services, as well as warranties; delivers and manages mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

