Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE HR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
