Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.