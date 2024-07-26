HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Down 13.8%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). Approximately 179,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 259,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.68 ($0.14).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market cap of £17.80 million, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.26.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

