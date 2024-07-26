Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

