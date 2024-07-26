Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.46) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.25).

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 169 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £869.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2,112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.42 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 195 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($171,592.08). Corporate insiders own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

