Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 645.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

