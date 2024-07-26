Hovde Group Increases Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target to $68.00

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Hovde Group from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

