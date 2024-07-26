Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

View Our Latest Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.