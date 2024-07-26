IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $203.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

