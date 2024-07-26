IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDT by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $254,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth $372,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,870 shares of company stock valued at $329,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $37.49 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.82.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

