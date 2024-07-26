Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

