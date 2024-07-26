Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Lyle Logan Acquires 12,000 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Lyle Logan purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($63,166.06).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.24) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 609 ($7.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of £519.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.90.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.05) to GBX 620 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

