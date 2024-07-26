Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 136722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

