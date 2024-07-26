Independent Bank Corp. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDB)

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independent Bank’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,254 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

