Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $7.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 39.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $627,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after buying an additional 314,856 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

