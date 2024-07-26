Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after buying an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

