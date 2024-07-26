Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inogen were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

