Insider Selling: Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,420,599 Shares of Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $229,779,191.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 980,061,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,544,809,570.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.68 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $325.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.