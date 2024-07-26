Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $118.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

