Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $789.90 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $802.94 and its 200 day moving average is $717.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

