Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 5,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $487,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $102.07 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

