Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $86.43 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 938.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 164,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2,132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

