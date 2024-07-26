Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 5,128 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

