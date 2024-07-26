Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $2,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $3,745,000.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

INSM opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

