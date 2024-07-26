Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.14

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.14 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.98). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.97), with a volume of 13,801 shares traded.

Inspired Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,071.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.14.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

See Also

