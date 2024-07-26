Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as low as C$0.85. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares trading hands.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85.
About Integra Gold
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
