Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Analysts predict that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.