InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.75.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

