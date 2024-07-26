International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Stephanie Coxon Acquires 15,505 Shares

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,467.34).
International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.1 %
INPP stock opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.65) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a one year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12,780.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.23.
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
