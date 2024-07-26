International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Stephanie Coxon Acquires 15,505 Shares

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.35 ($25,467.34).

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 1.1 %

INPP stock opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.65) on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a one year low of GBX 114.60 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 140.80 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12,780.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.23.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.