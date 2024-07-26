Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 517.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.2% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE:IPI opened at $26.52 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.