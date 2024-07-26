Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Craig H. Barratt Sells 1,400 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig H. Barratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $436.74 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $468.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.97 and a 200 day moving average of $397.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after buying an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

