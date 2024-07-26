Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Position Trimmed by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 308,974 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.30 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

