Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $59,713,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

