Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

