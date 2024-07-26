iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Hsbc Global Res downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating. The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5789681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQ. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,853,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 65.4% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 966,688 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

