IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $300.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $292.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.56.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after acquiring an additional 193,304 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,882,000 after purchasing an additional 143,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

