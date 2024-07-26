Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Raised to $45.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

