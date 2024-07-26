Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by BWS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,437,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

