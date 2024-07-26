Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

IREN stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

