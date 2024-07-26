iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

EAGG stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $47.96.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

