iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 154,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

