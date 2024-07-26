iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVE opened at $187.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

