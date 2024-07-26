iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 342,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

