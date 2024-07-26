Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 563,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 607,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,185.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 563,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,273 shares of company stock worth $1,200,126. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

