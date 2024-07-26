Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Issuer Direct Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Issuer Direct
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.