Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.47. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 34,380 shares.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

