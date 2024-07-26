Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,025 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

