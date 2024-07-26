Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of KLG opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

