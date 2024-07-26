Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 14,000 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of CPS stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

